Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.09% of Broadcom worth $111,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $15.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.22. 8,466,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.45. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $216.32 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.56.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.