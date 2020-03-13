Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 13,087 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $265,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

FB stock traded up $15.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.28. 34,981,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,559,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day moving average is $197.00. The company has a market cap of $485.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

