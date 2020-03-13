Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

