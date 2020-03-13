Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Westrock by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 5,012,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

