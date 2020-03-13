Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $27,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,858,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 278,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,166,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,022,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,963,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,700,000 after acquiring an additional 552,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $18.66 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

