Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $0.99. 80,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,173. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

