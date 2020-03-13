William B. Berry Purchases 110,000 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,019,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,354. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 7,617.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

