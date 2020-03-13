Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,297,000 after purchasing an additional 623,864 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,508,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $172.80 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

