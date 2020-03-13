Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 141,744 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 141,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,936,277.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 107,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,062,987.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 72,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,199,251.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.41 per share, with a total value of $12,776,907.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.10 per share, with a total value of $10,909,473.90.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.11 per share, with a total value of $9,609,707.45.

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $11,029,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $9.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

