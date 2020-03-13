Winding Tree (LIF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $266.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $266.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.02062773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00189685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 231.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00023370 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

