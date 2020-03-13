Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Workday worth $32,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,766 shares of company stock worth $55,763,534. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.76. 3,802,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $125.04 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.70.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

