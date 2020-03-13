World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Director Sells $126,402.72 in Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. 3,114,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,652. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.