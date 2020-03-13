Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $5,613.89 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $1.11 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $5,613.89 or 1.00333953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00032489 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00099175 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000715 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00074973 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 890 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

