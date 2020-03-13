Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,506,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,761,000 after purchasing an additional 695,228 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,392,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management now owns 21,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

