XRP Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, XRP has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinEgg, Bitlish and Indodax. XRP has a total market cap of $6.92 billion and $4.24 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.02230981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00199273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 202.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00112146 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,068,479 coins and its circulating supply is 43,818,008,717 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, Bitfinex, Koineks, Bitinka, Stellarport, Coinsuper, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Koinex, Binance, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Bitso, DragonEX, Bitbns, Liquid, WazirX, Upbit, Bitsane, Coinhub, Coindeal, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Covesting, Indodax, Sistemkoin, B2BX, Exrates, Kraken, Exmo, BitFlip, Ovis, MBAex, Cryptomate, Instant Bitex, CoinFalcon, Gatehub, Coinone, C2CX, Braziliex, BTC Markets, Bits Blockchain, Tripe Dice Exchange, Altcoin Trader, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Ripple China, Kuna, ABCC, Korbit, FCoin, CEX.IO, HitBTC, CoinEgg, BitMarket, BitBay, Bitlish, Bitstamp, BX Thailand, BCEX, Vebitcoin, BtcTurk, Independent Reserve, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Bitbank, Bithumb, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinsquare, LakeBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Cryptohub, GOPAX, RippleFox and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.