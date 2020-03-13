Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on YGR. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TSE:YGR opened at C$0.39 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

