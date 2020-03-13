Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to post $117.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $484.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.00 million to $490.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $527.65 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $537.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $125,605.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,978 shares in the company, valued at $64,159,131.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $447,295.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,898.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,634 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

