Zacks: Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report $699.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.93 million. PerkinElmer posted sales of $648.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after purchasing an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.