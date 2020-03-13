Zacks: Brokerages Set $26.67 Target Price for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. Aprea Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 6.8% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APRE traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $53.11.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

