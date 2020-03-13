Zano Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00008204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $30,390.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.02200188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00199108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 325.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00044468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,056,665 coins and its circulating supply is 10,027,165 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

