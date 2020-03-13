ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $113,955.20 and $3,304.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $32.15 and $50.98. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,614,326 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

