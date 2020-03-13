ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s (ZEAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZEAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $24.90 on Friday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

