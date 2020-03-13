ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 62.4% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 62.4% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $1,461.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.02217843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00198095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 304.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00044128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026299 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,136,723,372 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

