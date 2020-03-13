Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $165,387. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.