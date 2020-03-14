0Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,806.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $1,806.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

