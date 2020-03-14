0x Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. 0x has a market capitalization of $100.90 million and approximately $32.88 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Independent Reserve, OKEx, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. Over the last week, 0x has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,561,342 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Crex24, ZB.COM, Bithumb, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, C2CX, ABCC, Cobinhood, Bilaxy, BitMart, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Koinex, HitBTC, Iquant, BitBay, WazirX, Bittrex, Hotbit, Livecoin, Upbit, Ethfinex, Coinone, Poloniex, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, AirSwap, Zebpay, DigiFinex, Liqui, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Independent Reserve, OKEx, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Tokenomy and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

