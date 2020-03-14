13,480 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

