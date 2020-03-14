150,010 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $46.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

