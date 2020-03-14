17,836 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ryanair by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

