19,910 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $170.56 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $1,880,024.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 271,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,998,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $161,945.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,372.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,775 shares of company stock valued at $60,380,574 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

