202,411 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

