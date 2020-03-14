2,385,400 Shares in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,385,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,869,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

