24,342 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SkyWest news, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.61. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

