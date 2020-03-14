28,184 Shares in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LAD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

