$3.56 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to report sales of $3.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $3.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.45 million, with estimates ranging from $18.35 million to $20.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE opened at $13.23 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

