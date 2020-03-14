32,998 Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

NYSE HIG opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

