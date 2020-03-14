34,923 Shares in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of CONMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,145 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from to in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

