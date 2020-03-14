38,900 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Lincoln Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

