4NEW (KWATT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,593.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $7,805.47 and $1,593.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Exrates, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.02218434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00112167 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LATOKEN, BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.