53,501 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

