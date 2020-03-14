556,165 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 556,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,171,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

