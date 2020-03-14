59,362 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Invesco by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,226,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 421,910 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

