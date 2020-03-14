86,088 Shares in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 188,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,114,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,823 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,869 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $51.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.