86,383 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

