96,416 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,788,000. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,195,000 after purchasing an additional 157,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 232,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $270.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average of $292.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.41 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

