9,719 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $19.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,854,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.