Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,366,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aaron’s has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $78.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

