AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

