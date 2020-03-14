Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

Shares of ACN opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 12-month low of $147.08 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

