AceD (ACED) Trading 60.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. AceD has a market capitalization of $47,154.28 and approximately $198.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000785 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001095 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,950,926 coins and its circulating supply is 10,943,290 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

